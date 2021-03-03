AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.09 EPS

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.39 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,180.00 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,297.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,197.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,181.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,323.71.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,188.57, for a total value of $13,490,269.50. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total transaction of $842,756.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,619 shares of company stock worth $34,208,558. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

