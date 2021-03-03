AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s current price.

AZO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,323.71.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,180.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,197.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,181.27. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $684.91 and a twelve month high of $1,297.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.61 by $2.32. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,188.57, for a total transaction of $13,490,269.50. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total value of $147,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares in the company, valued at $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,619 shares of company stock worth $34,208,558 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,706,000 after acquiring an additional 182,966 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after acquiring an additional 164,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,745,000 after acquiring an additional 107,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 847.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,836,000 after acquiring an additional 73,553 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

