Auteco Minerals (OTCMKTS:MNXMF) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Auteco Minerals (OTCMKTS:MNXMF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Auteco Minerals stock opened at $0.07 on Monday.

About Auteco Minerals

Auteco Minerals Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia and Canada. The company primarily focuses on exploration and evaluation of gold resources at the Pickle Crow Gold Project. It has an option to acquire 80% interest in the Pickle Crow gold project located in Ontario, Canada.

