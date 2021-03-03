Austal Limited (ASB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Austal Limited (ASX:ASB) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Austal’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
The company’s 50-day moving average is A$3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55.
Austal Company Profile
