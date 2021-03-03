Austal Limited (ASB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Austal Limited (ASX:ASB) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Austal’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company’s 50-day moving average is A$3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55.

Austal Company Profile

Austal Limited designs, manufactures, constructs, and supports defense and commercial vessels in North America, Europe, Australia, Asia, South and Central America, the Middle East, and Africa. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle and passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval and other defense vessels; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

