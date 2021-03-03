Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) were down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 6,768,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 12,848,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15.

Get Ault Global alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ault Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,282,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ault Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $599,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ault Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ault Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ault Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Ault Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ault Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.