aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Shares Up 7.4%

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) shot up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.67. 347,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,229,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 89,908 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $1,552,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 22.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 15,088 shares in the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

