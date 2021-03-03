Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atotech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of ATC opened at $21.84 on Monday. Atotech has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $22.17.

Atotech Limited provides specialty electroplating solutions delivering chemistry, equipment, service, and software for various technology applications worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, primarily to the printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

