Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Trading 6.4% Higher

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) rose 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 1,764,343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,368,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

ATHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Athersys in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athersys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get Athersys alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $397.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of -1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00.

In related news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 477,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Athersys by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,042,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,482,000 after purchasing an additional 103,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Athersys by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,240,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 259,198 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Athersys in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Athersys by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.