Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Announces Earnings Results

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $16.94. 2,059,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,220. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average of $17.44.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.
Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
