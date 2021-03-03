Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Announces Earnings Results

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $16.94. 2,059,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,220. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average of $17.44.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $35,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,645 shares of company stock worth $408,752. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

