AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at SVB Leerink

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Leerink from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. HSBC upgraded AstraZeneca from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.40.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.15. The company has a market capitalization of $125.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.29%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.