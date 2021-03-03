Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Sidoti increased their price objective on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $70.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 122.38 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $74.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.26.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.12 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,440,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,116,000 after purchasing an additional 139,977 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,531,000 after purchasing an additional 116,947 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 346,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 101,254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 19,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 292,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

