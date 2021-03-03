Assetmark Inc. Sells 40,852 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 661,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,852 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.21% of Lennar worth $50,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Lennar by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.10.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennar stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.58. The stock had a trading volume of 17,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,329. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.17. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

