Assetmark Inc. Sells 213,207 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 754,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 213,207 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $32,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in PulteGroup by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in PulteGroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in PulteGroup by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of PHM stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.42. The company had a trading volume of 22,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,409. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $50.23.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

