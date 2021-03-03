Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,914 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.56% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $21,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 344,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,627,000 after acquiring an additional 104,936 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 29,972 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 236,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $5,750,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMD traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.15. 73,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,224. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.98. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $45.29.

