Assetmark Inc. Has $28.19 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of FactSet Research Systems worth $28,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 81,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $309.38. The stock had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,569. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $363.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.35.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $505,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,415.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total transaction of $258,953.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,182 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.20.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

