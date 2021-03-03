Assetmark Inc. Buys 84,216 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 118.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 155,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,216 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $42,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,960,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $535,574,000 after buying an additional 1,102,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Facebook by 11.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after buying an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $256.95. 211,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,194,266. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.30. The company has a market cap of $731.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total value of $11,696,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $345,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,368,905 shares of company stock worth $368,167,580. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

