AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist started coverage on AssetMark Financial in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of AMK stock opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1,205.40 and a beta of 1.23. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.18. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 20,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $507,680.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,536.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $95,399.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 378,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,022.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,635 shares of company stock worth $6,625,866. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,599,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,918,000 after purchasing an additional 792,517 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 68,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

