AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.80.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist started coverage on AssetMark Financial in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.
Shares of AMK stock opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1,205.40 and a beta of 1.23. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45.
In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 20,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $507,680.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,536.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $95,399.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 378,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,022.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,635 shares of company stock worth $6,625,866. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,599,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,918,000 after purchasing an additional 792,517 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 68,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.
About AssetMark Financial
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
