ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Down 46.8% in February

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the January 28th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.13. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.79.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASAZY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

