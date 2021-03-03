Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Shares Up 9.2%

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) shares shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.57. 619,779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 880,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
The firm has a market capitalization of $782.86 million, a PE ratio of -49.87 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66.
About Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.
