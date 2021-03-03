Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Shares Up 9.2%

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) shares shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.57. 619,779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 880,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $782.86 million, a PE ratio of -49.87 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 63.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,978,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after buying an additional 1,540,412 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 4th quarter valued at $2,698,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 250,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 90,552 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 74,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

