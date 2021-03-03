Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Aspen Pharmacare stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.22. Aspen Pharmacare has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Pharmacare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anaesthetics and muscle relaxants under the Anaesthetics brand; cytotoxic medicines under the Regional brand; and injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

