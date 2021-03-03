Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Trading Up 8.9%

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) rose 8.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.31 and last traded at $24.22. Approximately 196,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 287,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASPN. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

The company has a market cap of $634.62 million, a PE ratio of -37.49 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 249.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 40,626 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after buying an additional 12,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 48,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.