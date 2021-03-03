ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $507.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 1,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $563.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $561.09 and a 200 day moving average of $448.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML has a 52 week low of $191.25 and a 52 week high of $608.71.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

