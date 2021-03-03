Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 350,540 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,466,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,540 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in News were worth $80,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in News by 9.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in News by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 96,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in News by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in News by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 51,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

NWSA stock opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.19. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.61. News Co. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

