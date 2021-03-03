Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 36,402 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,402 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.88% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $44,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 65,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $978,000. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP opened at $241.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.05 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.00. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The business’s revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $5,498,562.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $571,590.00. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

