Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,503,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,645 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.49% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $96,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 73.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 116,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 49,075 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 143,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 13,506 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.15.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $36.85.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

