Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $95.69 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,155,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,718 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $95,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,537,000 after buying an additional 1,526,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,814 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,130 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,492,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,908,000 after purchasing an additional 75,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 7.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,403,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,231,000 after purchasing an additional 158,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $85.07 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $132.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.23 and its 200 day moving average is $79.64.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

