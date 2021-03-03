Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $81.24 Million Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 56,983 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.50% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $81,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $94.44 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $98.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.37.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,639. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

