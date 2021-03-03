Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $72.63 Million Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,358,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,728 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $72,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACAD. TheStreet raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.56.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $185,836.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $1,641,856.26. Following the transaction, the president now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $46.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.74. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

