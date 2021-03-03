Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $68.64 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,065,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,978 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.29% of Tyson Foods worth $68,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $68.68 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.37. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

