Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $51.47 Million Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 853,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,010 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $51,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 158.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BWXT opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $65.60.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.13 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $60,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,875.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $210,847. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

