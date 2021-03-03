Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,942 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.26% of Corteva worth $73,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Corteva by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Corteva by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 0.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 71,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.35. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $47.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

