Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 340,244 CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 340,244 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,980,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.89% of CyberArk Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 44.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,805,000 after acquiring an additional 802,839 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth $16,035,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 597,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,552,000 after acquiring an additional 89,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,659,000 after acquiring an additional 86,862 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities downgraded CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $147.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.55. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $169.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,111.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

