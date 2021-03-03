Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) Insider Matt Hotson Purchases 55 Shares

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) insider Matt Hotson purchased 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($195.45).

Matt Hotson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 28th, Matt Hotson purchased 73 shares of Arrow Global Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £149.65 ($195.52).

On Tuesday, December 29th, Matt Hotson purchased 72 shares of Arrow Global Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of £149.04 ($194.72).

Arrow Global Group stock opened at GBX 273.50 ($3.57) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £485.13 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,255.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 239.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 167.35. Arrow Global Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 298.50 ($3.90).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

About Arrow Global Group

Arrow Global Group plc identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

