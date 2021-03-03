Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.79% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $7.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $595.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.91. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.57 million. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $80,789.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 374,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 507 shares of company stock worth $4,169 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,841 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 15,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.