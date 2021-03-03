Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARKAY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Redburn Partners lowered Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Arkema from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arkema has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Get Arkema alerts:

OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $114.25 on Monday. Arkema has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.97.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.