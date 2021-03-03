Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 680 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,028,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,724,000 after buying an additional 245,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,169,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,204,000 after buying an additional 140,901 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 784,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after buying an additional 211,987 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 584,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after buying an additional 41,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 549,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after buying an additional 358,394 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

