Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 52 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,643,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,313,000 after acquiring an additional 290,876 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $159,675,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 146,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,949,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock opened at $358.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $364.75 and its 200 day moving average is $335.25. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.