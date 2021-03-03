Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $41,000 in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 66.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 209,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 83,876 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 81.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 18,947 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 160,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.4% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 416,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 50.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge stock opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.6523 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENB. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

