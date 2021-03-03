Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $52,000 Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 279.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $57.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.15. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,373.96. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $5,164,979.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,627,558 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

