Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $47,000 Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,690,000 after buying an additional 1,926,169 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,449 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,157,000 after purchasing an additional 573,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,227.8% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 544,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,371,000 after purchasing an additional 503,369 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $107.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $109.44.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,671 shares of company stock worth $273,172. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.52.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

