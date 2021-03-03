Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1,832.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of ETN opened at $133.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.76. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $135.84. The stock has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.