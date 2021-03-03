Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires New Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 291 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $148,996,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 102.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,010 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 990,865 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $61,379,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $60,094,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $18,338,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $160.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.86. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $166.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

