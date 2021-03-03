Argus Increases Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $177.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Argus from $140.00 to $177.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.48.

ALB opened at $153.72 on Monday. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.91.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

