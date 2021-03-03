Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Receives $47.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARGO shares. Compass Point raised their price objective on Argo Group International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Argo Group International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at $19,527,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after acquiring an additional 89,040 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 227,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 394.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 46,665 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ARGO traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.69. 189,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,697. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.90. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $55.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $501.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.03 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.78%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.