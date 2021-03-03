Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALI) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Argo Global Listed Infrastructure’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company’s 50-day moving average is A$2.12.

About Argo Global Listed Infrastructure

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Argo Service Company Pty Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in the infrastructure sector.

