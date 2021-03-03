Argent Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,615 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPO opened at $96.08 on Wednesday. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.16.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 49.67%.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total transaction of $691,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,627 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,340.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $94,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,790 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

