Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 20,125 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,125 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CFX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -892.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $88,175.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $167,709.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,987.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,481. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

