Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 15,370 Shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,370 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMOT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 52,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

NASDAQ AMOT opened at $48.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average of $44.91. The company has a market cap of $476.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 12,328 shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $532,323.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,946 shares in the company, valued at $43,134,488.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allied Motion Technologies Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

