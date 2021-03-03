Argent Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,028,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,626,000 after acquiring an additional 69,729 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,017,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,540,000 after acquiring an additional 136,466 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 994,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,425,000 after acquiring an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 768,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,591,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 719.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after buying an additional 499,236 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $817,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,455 shares of company stock worth $13,205,994. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada raised Darden Restaurants from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Stephens upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.56.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $138.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $140.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.75, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

