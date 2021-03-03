Argent Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,030 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ePlus worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in ePlus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLUS. Sidoti downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 5,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $460,593.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,721.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,143 in the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ePlus stock opened at $97.85 on Wednesday. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $99.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.30.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. ePlus had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $427.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

